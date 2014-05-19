FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court approves Sbarro's bankruptcy exit plan
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court approves Sbarro's bankruptcy exit plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Sbarro Inc, the pizza chain often found in shopping mall food courts, received a U.S. bankruptcy judge’s approval on Monday to move forward with a restructuring plan that will allow it to end its second bankruptcy in three years.

Judge Martin Glenn of Manhattan bankruptcy court signed an order approving a plan by Sbarro to cut its $148 million debt load by more than 85 percent, to about $20 million.

Founded in 1956, the Melville, New York-based Sbarro had tried to boost sales by revamping recipes to entice diners who increasingly favor “fast casual” chains such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Panera Bread Co.

But an “unprecedented decline in mall traffic” and an “unsustainable” balance sheet necessitated a restructuring, including the closure of hundreds of restaurants, the company said in court papers when it filed for bankruptcy in March.

Sbarro entered Chapter 11 with a so-called prepackaged restructuring that already had the backing of many of its creditors. In a parallel restructuring option, it also explored auctioning its assets but, drawing no bidders, went ahead with the prepackaged restructuring.

The deal will convert a chunk of Sbarro’s loan debt into equity of the reorganized company, and save money through store closures and the rejection of certain leases. General unsecured creditors will receive about $1.25 million.

Sbarro previously filed for bankruptcy protection in 2011. (Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.