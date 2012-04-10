FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank CEO at work despite broken leg -source
April 10, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 6 years

Sberbank CEO at work despite broken leg -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s Sberbank, which bankers say is on the verge of launching a major secondary share offering, has broken his leg but is working normally, a source at Russia’s largest bank said on Tuesday.

News of the injury suffered by CEO German Gref, a keen jogger, comes as Sberbank prepares to hold an international roadshow to sell a 7.6 percent stake worth $5.5 billion held by the government.

“He is working, there is no acting CEO,” the source added.

The source declined to say when and how Gref broke his leg but news agency RIA Novosti quoted its own source as saying Gref had suffered the injury in late March and treatment would last at least a month.

Sberbank shares were trading at 96.3 roubles, up 0.4 percent at 0954 GMT, in line with the broader MICEX index.

Sources said last month that Sberbank might start the roadshow for the secondary placement on April 16, in a move that underscores the bank’s arrival as a major player in a European industry decimated by the financial crisis.

Gref has dismissed as speculation reports that the placement is imminent. A bank spokesman declined to comment on his injury. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jon Loades-Carter)

