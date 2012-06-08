FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dexia needs 90 bln euro in guarantees-CEO
#Daimler
June 8, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Dexia needs 90 bln euro in guarantees-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Franco-Belgian group Dexia needs 90 billion euro in guarantees and is seeking approval for them from the European Commission, Chief Executive Pierre Mariani said on Friday.

Dexia was forced to sell its Turkish unit Denizbank to Russia’s Sberbank in order to meet tier 1 capital requirements, he told a news conference in Istanbul. The sale of Denizbank, for 2.8 billion euros, increases its tier 1 capital ratio by 4 to 5 percent, he said. Mariani also said he saw no delay in the sale of Dexma, Dexia’s municipal finance unit.

Reporting by Seltem Iyigun and Ebru Tuncay, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

