FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank to sign preliminary Denizbank deal-source
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 1, 2012 / 7:13 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank to sign preliminary Denizbank deal-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank may sign a preliminary agreement to buy Turkey’s Denizbank on June 7-8, a source close to deal negotiations told Reuters on Friday.

“An agreement is planned to be signed June 7-8... It will be preliminary,” he said, adding that discussions on price would continue after the signing.

He declined to give a price. Denizbank wasn’t immediately available to comment. Dexia and Sberbank declined to comment.

Sberbank is in exclusive talks on a proposed takeover of Denizbank from bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Asli Kandemir, writing by Katya Golubkova,; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.