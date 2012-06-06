FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank to sign Denizbank deal on Friday -sources
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 6, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Sberbank to sign Denizbank deal on Friday -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank is set to sign a preliminary agreement on Friday to buy failed Franco-Belgian group Dexia’s Turkish unit DenizBank, sources close to the deal said.

Sberbank and Dexia entered exclusive talks two weeks ago after the latter rejected a bid from Qatar National Bank as too low.

The deal would push Sberbank deeper into emerging Europe after its 505 million euro ($629.43 million) purchase of VBI from Austrian lender Volksbanken AG agreed in February.

Dexia, forced to divest businesses after its state rescue by Belgium, France and Luxembourg last October, would be left only needing to find a buyer for its assets management arm to complete its conversion from lender to ‘bad bank’ holding.

The price for DenizBank remains to be confirmed.

Belgium, which is a Dexia shareholder and its largest provider of funding guarantees, had been looking to raise 1.5 times DenizBank’s book value of 4.9 billion Turkish lira ($2.65 billion), meaning almost $4 billion.

People familiar with the negotiations have said Sberbank is offering between $3.3 billion and $3.7 billion.

Dexia declined to comment. ($1 = 1.8461 Turkish liras) ($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, Asli Kandemir and Philip Blenkinsop; Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.