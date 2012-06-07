FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank's deal for Denizbank 6.5bln Turkish lira - source
June 7, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Sberbank's deal for Denizbank 6.5bln Turkish lira - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia June 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank is set to buy failed Franco-Belgian group Dexia’s Turkish unit DenizBank for 6.479 billion Turkish lira ($3.54 billion), a source close to the deal said.

Sberbank and Dexia entered exclusive talks two weeks ago after the latter rejected a bid from Qatar National Bank as too low.

The price is 1.33 times Denizbank’s book value, the source said. The deal, due to be signed on Friday, is expected to close by the end of 2012.

Sberbank and Dexia declined comment while Denizbank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

