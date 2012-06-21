Sberbank CEO says may seek lower price for Denizbank

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank may push for a lower price tag for Turkey’s Denizbank if it discovers negative issues with the asset before the deal to buy it closes, Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said.

“If the main conditions of the deal remain as discussed, we don’t see any further way to cut the price ... But if further work on the asset uncovers some problems ... we can get back to this question (on the price),” Gref told reporters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg economic forum late on Wednesday.

Dexia agreed to sell its Turkish unit Denizbank to Sberbank earlier this month, after it had been forced to divest businesses following a state rescue by Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

The agreed price for Denizbank was 6.47 billion Turkish lira ($3.59 billion) and the deal is expected to close by the end of 2012.

Belgium, which is a Dexia shareholder and its largest provider of funding guarantees, had been looking to raise 1.5 times Denizbank’s book value but the price was already cut to 1.33 times book value.

The deal with Sberbank, which managed to cut the price for its first European purchase - eastern European lender VBI - by 80 million euros from an original 585 million euros, was essential for Dexia to meet Tier 1 capital requirements.

Dexia already said it would book a loss of, at present, 700 million euros based on the price it paid to buy Denizbank in 2006 and the decline of the Turkish lira against the euro since then.

The company, once the world’s biggest municipal lender, is set to become a portfolio of bonds and loans with guarantees from the three countries to cover its funding. ($1 = 1.7999 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)