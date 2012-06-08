FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank sees Tier 1 ratio falling to 11 pct
June 8, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Sberbank sees Tier 1 ratio falling to 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Sberbank’s Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio will fall by 0.5-1.0 percentage points to 11 percent once the purchase of Denizbank is completed, senior vice president Denis Bugrov told Reuters on Friday.

Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, agreed to pay Denizbank’s owner Dexia 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion)for the Turkish lender, though the final price, based on prevailing exchange rates, is expected to reach 3.09 billion euros once the deal in concluded in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

