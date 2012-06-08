Sberbank sees Tier 1 ratio falling to 11 pct

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Sberbank’s Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio will fall by 0.5-1.0 percentage points to 11 percent once the purchase of Denizbank is completed, senior vice president Denis Bugrov told Reuters on Friday.

Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, agreed to pay Denizbank’s owner Dexia 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion)for the Turkish lender, though the final price, based on prevailing exchange rates, is expected to reach 3.09 billion euros once the deal in concluded in the fourth quarter.