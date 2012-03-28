FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank profits up, but slightly below forecast
March 28, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 6 years ago

Sberbank profits up, but slightly below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank on Wednesday reported full-year earnings of 315.9 billion roubles ($10.9 billion), up 74 percent on the year, but slightly below analysts’ forecasts.

The figure was just below an expected 319.1 billion roubles but above a management forecast for 300-310 billion roubles. . The bank reported net income of 181.6 billion roubles for 2010.

For the three months to December, net income was 60.1 billion roubles, slightly below 63.3 billion roubles forecast by 12 analysts polled by Reuters. The same period last year it reported 72 billion roubles.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Lidia Kelly

