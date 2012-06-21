FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank sets guidance on dollar Eurobonds-source
June 21, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank sets guidance on dollar Eurobonds-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank has set initial yield guidance of 5.25-5.30 percent on its seven-year, dollar-denominated Eurobond of a benchmark size, a banking source said on Thursday.

The state-controlled lender has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ as well as its own investment arm Troika to lead the issue, the source added.

Russian borrowers are taking advantage of a window of opportunity after the Greek election to return to the Eurobond market.

Russian Agricultural Bank raised $500 million through a Eurobond sale this week, and sources have said that Russia’s state development bank, VEB, and gas export monopoly Gazprom planned to follow suit. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

