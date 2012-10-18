FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sberbank 10-year Eurobond yield seen at 5.125 pct
October 18, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sberbank 10-year Eurobond yield seen at 5.125 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds revised yield guidance)

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, is guiding investors toward a yield of 5.125 percent, down from around 5.5 percent, for its upcoming 10-year Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported earlier that Sberbank planned to use the proceeds to improve its capital.

A source close to the deal said on Wednesday Sberbank planned to raise up to $2 billion from the deal.

The deal is being organised by HSBC, JP Morgan and Sberbank-CIB, with UBS acting as a co-organiser, sources said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor) (ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
