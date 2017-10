MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, sees the yield guidance for its three-year rouble Eurobond in the low 7 percent range, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported that Sberbank had appointed Barclays and Sberbank-CIB to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Dan Lalor)