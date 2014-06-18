FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank hires banks for euro-denominated senior unsecured bond
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Sberbank hires banks for euro-denominated senior unsecured bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank has hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank CIB ahead of a potential euro-denominated bond offering, according to a lead.

The state-owned bank, rated Baa1/NR/BBB, will meet fixed income investors in a series of meetings in Europe on June 19 and 20 for a potential euro-denominated senior unsecured Reg S Eurobond offering.

The news follows a similar announcement by fellow state-owned lender Gazprombank, which earlier today announced a mandate for a potential euro-denominated bond offering.

Sberbank was last in the market in February this year, when it priced a US$1bn 10-year non-call five Tier 2 subordinated trade.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
