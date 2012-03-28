UPDATE 3-Sberbank's record 2011 profit disappoints market

* Q4 net 60.1 billion roubles vs forecast 63.3 billion

* FY earnings 315.9 bln roubles vs forecast 319.1 bln (Adds comments from conference call, analyst remarks)

By Oksana Kobzeva and Megan Davies

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank , which is preparing for a $6 billion stake sale by the government, posted record annual profits on Wednesday, although earnings fell short of market expectations.

The bank, which is Europe’s second largest by market value, could proceed with the sale later this year, with a share price of more than 100 roubles widely agreed to be the trigger.

If the share sale goes ahead it is expected to cut the government’s stake from 57.6 percent to a bare majority and would help transform the former Soviet state savings bank into a universal bank with international ambitions.

Sberbank’s full-year earnings rose 74 percent to 315.9 billion roubles ($10.75 billion), the highest ever but also slightly below an average analyst forecast of 319.1 billion. The results beat management guidance of 300-310 billion roubles.

The group, which controls nearly half of Russia’s household deposits, p osted a 16.5 percent year-on-year drop in quarterly earnings after setting aside provisions to cover its growing loan book.

The government had originally hoped to sell a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank to investors last September but this was put on ice after a slump in global equity markets.

“Currently we are seeing volatility (in the markets), maybe by the end of the second quarter we should see some stability,” said Leonid Slipchenko, analyst at Uralsib.

“I would bet on the third quarter (for the stake sale) - September or October is probably the right time. ”

Sberbank deputy chairman Anton Karamzin repeated on a conference call that no decisions have been made regarding timing of the stake sale.

Russia’s plan to reduce its Sberbank holding is also part of a broad strategy to cut government ownership of major businesses spanning finance, transport and natural resources.

President Dmitry Medvedev last week proposed that the government should cut its ownership of state banks further, to below 50 percent.

Sberbank’s shares fell by 1.9 percent to 95.91 roubles in late Moscow trading, but outperformed a 3 percent drop in Russian stock indexes sparked by a sell-off on oil markets.

The shares, viewed as a proxy for the Russian economy, have significantly outperformed rivals since Chief Executive German Gref took over in late 2007. Sberbank shares are listed in Moscow and its American Depositary Receipts traded on foreign exchanges.

Sberbank’s Karamzin said the bank could issue Eurobonds this year if the price and volume were appropriate.

The bank in February placed a Eurobond worth 325 million Swiss francs, and earlier in the month placed a $250 million top-up to its 10-year Eurobond.

HIGHLY PROFITABLE

Sberbank remains highly profitable, with a return on equity of 28 percent in 2011, up from 20.6 percent in the previous year and much higher than many of its European rivals.

But return on equity - a key measure of core profitability - was lower in the fourth quarter, however, at 19.6 percent - the lowest since the second quarter of 2010, while Sberbank’s cost-to-income ratio grew to 46.9 percent, from 40.9 percent.

However, its cost of funding has been falling for the last several quarters and was 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Sberbank’s net interest margin - the difference between what banks pay for deposits and reap from loans and investments - was stable at 6.4 percent after improving in recent quarters.

The bank’s assets grew 25.6 percent, year-on-year, to 10.8 billion roubles.

Fourth-quarter net income reached 60.1 billion roubles ($2 billion), slightly below the average 63.3 billion forecast from 12 analysts polled by Reuters. The bottom line was also hit by a downward revision in the bank’s real estate portfolio.

Excluding the property revaluation - which hit Sberbank’s earnings by 11 billion roubles - the bank would have reported above-forecast earnings, Uralsib’s Slipchenko said.

Sberbank increased its gross loans by 15 percent quarter-on-quarter and increased deposits by 10 percent, according to Alfa Bank analyst Jason Hurwitz. ($1=29.3845 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mike Nesbit)