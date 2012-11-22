FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank aims to grow overseas assets by 60 pct in three yrs
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 22, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Sberbank aims to grow overseas assets by 60 pct in three yrs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sberbank deputy chairman Sergey Gorkov said the Russian bank will not make any further takeovers for the next three years and will instead focus on growing its overseas assets organically by 60 percent.

“We had foreign assets of $1 billion, now we have $50 billion and we are expecting overseas assets to total $80 billion within the next three years,” Gorkov told Reuters on Thursday.

For Sberbank overseas assets will generate 5 percent of group profits next year, with international operations generating almost five percent this year, Gorkov said.

Sberbank expects to grow in Turkey, Ukraine and Russia Gorkov said.

“Margins in the financial industry are decreasing in most European markets while they are quite stable in Turkey,” Gorkov said.

Sberbank is now present in nine European countries and will not do any more overseas acquisitions in the next couple of years, Gorkov said, adding: “We have to establish our banking platforms and management systems after recently buying banks like VBI, Denizbank.” (Reporting By Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.