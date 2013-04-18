Sberbank sees corporate loans rising below 15 pct in 2013, may cut rates

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, sees its corporate loan portfolio growing at 13.5 -14 percent this year, and is considering cutting rates to boost demand, deputy chief executive Andrey Donskikh told Reuters on Thursday.

“We see the (corporate loans) market growing at 12-13 percent. We will be slightly ahead of the market - our goal is 13.5-14 percent,” he said on the sidelines of Sberbank’s investment conference in Moscow.

In the first three months of the year, Sberbank’s loans to legal entities - the bulk of which are corporate names - shed 1.5 percent, while the retail book added 3.1 percent. Donskikh said the fall in corporate loans was due to lower demand and seasonal redemptions from clients.

Sberbank, which accounts for a third of overall lending in Russia, is now evaluating the first quarter trend and may consider leaving its corporate rates unchanged or cut them to boost demand, with a decision seen by mid-May, Donskikh said.

“In principle we see growth from the second quarter. We already see some positive dynamics. The question is if it is substantial enough, is it a growth tendency, or does it need to be boosted via a rate cut?” he added.

Last year, Sberbank’s corporate loan book added 16 percent without acquisitions. Sberbank’s current average corporate rate for one-year rouble loans stays at 10.5 percent.

Last week, Russia’s Economy Ministry cut its economic growth forecast for this year by a third to 2.4 percent, which would be its worst year since 2009 when Russia was struggling in the wake of the global financial crisis. (Reporting By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Jason Bush)