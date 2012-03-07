FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank RAS profit up 17 pct in Jan-Feb
March 7, 2012 / 8:22 AM / 6 years ago

Sberbank RAS profit up 17 pct in Jan-Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Sberbank posted 61.7 billion roubles ($2 billion) in net profits in the first two months of 2012 to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), up 17 percent year-on-year on the back of strong interest income, the bank said on Wednesday.

Russia’s top lender, whose RAS results are viewed as an indicator of its performance under international reporting standards, said its net interest income rose 28.8 percent as its amount of working assets increased.

Sberbank’s corporate loan book grew 1.5 percent in February, with retail loans adding 3.3 percent. The growing loan book prompted the lender to up provisions for bad loans to 9.4 billion roubles in two months from 4 billion roubles.

The state-controlled bank’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 3.35 percent on March 1, almost flat from 3.36 percent at the beginning of 2012.

Sberbank, with a market capitalisation of $77.9 billion the second largest European lender after HSBC, posted 322 billion roubles in net profit under RAS last year. It plans to report full-year results under IFRS at the end of March.

