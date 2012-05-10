Russia's Sberbank four-month profit up 14 pct

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, posted a 14 percent increase in four-month net profit under Russian accounting standards, with gains partly offset by a rise in bad loan provisions that followed rapid growth in the lender’s loan book.

The bank said on Thursday net profit in January-April rose to 127.3 billion roubles ($4.2 billion), from 111.2 billion roubles in the same period last year, on the back of strong core operations.

Sberbank, whose earnings under local accounting standards are seen as an indicator to its performance under international standards, said its net interest income was up almost 27 percent year-on-year, while net fee and commission income rose 22.2 percent.

The lender, in which Russia’s central bank holds a 57.6 percent stake, controls around a third of overall lending in Russia and around half of household deposits.

Its non-performing loan ratio was unchanged in April at 3.34 percent and the bank was able to write back 5.3 billion roubles of bad loan provisions “due to improving financial conditions of some borrowers and loan restructurings.”

But for the four months, Sberbank set aside 6.7 billion roubles in bad debt provisions versus write-backs of 14.6 billion roubles in the same period last year as its loan book continued to expand.

Sberbank said its assets had grown 8.1 percent since the start of the year to more than 11 trillion roubles.

The central bank is preparing to sell a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank this year but timing is unclear due to unstable market conditions and also a Russian government reshuffle after ex-president Dmitry Medvedev was appointed prime minister this week.

Sberbank expects to publish first quarter earnings under international accounting standards on May 30. ($1 = 30.4245 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)