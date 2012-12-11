Sberbank sees 2012 RAS net profit at over $11 bln

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank expects that its 2012 net profit under local accounting standards will total at least 340 billion roubles ($11.06 billion), the bank’s Chief Executive Officer German Gref told reporters on Tuesday.

The state-controlled lender last month reported a 12 percent increase in RAS net profit for the first 11 months of the year to 332.3 billion roubles.

In 2011, its net profit under RAS came in at 321.9 billion roubles.