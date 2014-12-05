FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sberbank Rossii announces 11-month results
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sberbank Rossii announces 11-month results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii OAO :

* 11-Month Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) net interest income of 790.1 billion roubles, up 21.1 pct

* 11-Month net fee and commission income 240.1 billion roubles, up 20.9 pct

* 11-Month RAS net profit of 294.99 billion roubles versus 350.51 billion roubles last year

* Says provisions for loan impairment under RAS 835.15 roubles billion as of Dec. 1, 2014 versus 591.8 billion roubles as of Jan. 1, 2014

* 11-Month total provision charges of 377.9 billion roubles versus 113.5 billion roubles last year

* Says overdue loans 2.4% as of Dec. 1, 2014

* 11-Month return on equity under RAS of 16.1% versus 21.7% Source text: bit.ly/1ylJ2tT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.