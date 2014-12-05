BRIEF-Sberbank Rossii announces 11-month results

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii OAO :

* 11-Month Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) net interest income of 790.1 billion roubles, up 21.1 pct

* 11-Month net fee and commission income 240.1 billion roubles, up 20.9 pct

* 11-Month RAS net profit of 294.99 billion roubles versus 350.51 billion roubles last year

* Says provisions for loan impairment under RAS 835.15 roubles billion as of Dec. 1, 2014 versus 591.8 billion roubles as of Jan. 1, 2014

* 11-Month total provision charges of 377.9 billion roubles versus 113.5 billion roubles last year

* Says overdue loans 2.4% as of Dec. 1, 2014

* 11-Month return on equity under RAS of 16.1% versus 21.7% Source text: bit.ly/1ylJ2tT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)