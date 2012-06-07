Sberbank's net profit up 13 pct for five months

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank , said net profit grew 13.1 percent for the first five months of the year, driven by growth in loans to corporate and retail clients.

The figures reported are under Russian accounting standards, which have various differences to international financial reporting standards (IFRS) in the way they account for fixed assets, capital and reserves.

Sberbank posted a six percent rise in first quarter net profit last week under international standards, supported by a cut in bad debt charges.

Under Russian standards, it said net profit for the five months to June 1 totaled 154.9 billion roubles ($4.78 billion), up from 136.9 billion in the same period the previous year.

Corporate lending in the five months grew 5.5 percent and retail lending grew nearly 20 percent.

It said there was a small improvement in the quality of the loan portfolio in May, with overdue loans declining to 3.28 percent of the total from 3.34 percent in the same period the year before.