Sberbank RAS net profit rises 7 pct in H1
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank RAS net profit rises 7 pct in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, announced on Friday a 7 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year to 183 billion roubles ($5.6 billion) under Russian accounting standards (RAS), lifted by higher loan interest.

Sberbank, in which the state plans to sell a 7.6 percent stake, posted a net profit of 171.3 billion roubles under Russian standards in the same period last year.

RAS results, which are released by state-controlled Sberbank monthly, provide a rough guide to earnings on the basis of international financial reporting standards which are published with a bigger delay.

$1 = 32.5151 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

