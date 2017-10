MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank plans to start a roadshow to sale a 7.6 percent state stake from April 16, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Based on Sberbank’s current market capitalisation of $76.4 billion, the stake’s value stands at $5.8 billion. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)