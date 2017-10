MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank is in discussions over financing a takeover of oil company TNK-BP by state-controlled major Rosneft , Interfax news agency quoted the bank’s Chief Executive German Gref as saying on Thursday.

Banking sources said last week Rosneft was receiving banks’ initial commitments to a $32.5 billion loan to back its $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP.