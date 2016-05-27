FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank's Gref: difficulties to haunt Russian banks next year too
May 27, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Sberbank's Gref: difficulties to haunt Russian banks next year too

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's banking sector will face difficult operating conditions for the remainder of this year as well as next year, the chief executive of top bank Sberbank said on Friday.

"Twenty percent of banks have left the market, that's a large amount. ... I think these difficulties will haunt (banks) both this year and next," German Gref told a news conference.

Russian banks have been under pressure since 2014, when the economy slowed sharply and the West imposed sanctions on large state firms including Sberbank over the Ukraine crisis.

While Sberbank has stayed profitable and earlier this week reported record first-quarter earnings, many smaller banks are either loss-making or just breaking even.

Gref said meagre profits for banks so far this year reflected "a very serious situation in the sector".

He said 1.8 trillion roubles ($27.2 billion) had been spent recapitalising the banking sector during the current economic crisis, which he called a "huge" figure. ($1 = 66.2689 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
