Sberbank CEO: forget about c.bank reducing stake to 25 pct for 2 yrs

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday that people should forget about the central bank reducing its stake in Sberbank to 25 percent for the next two years.

The Russian central bank holds 50 percent of the share capital plus one voting share in Sberbank, the country's largest lender.

Gref told the bank's annual general meeting: "I have always supported the central bank reducing its stake to 25 percent.

"I don't think that is a danger. I don't think that Sberbank suffers from that in some way ... but for the next two years one can forget about it."

Sberbank is one of several large Russian state banks under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier this week it reported record quarterly profit for the first quarter. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)