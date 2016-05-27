FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Sberbank CEO: forget about c.bank reducing stake to 25 pct for 2 yrs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2016 / 10:40 AM / in a year

Sberbank CEO: forget about c.bank reducing stake to 25 pct for 2 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday that people should forget about the central bank reducing its stake in Sberbank to 25 percent for the next two years.

The Russian central bank holds 50 percent of the share capital plus one voting share in Sberbank, the country's largest lender.

Gref told the bank's annual general meeting: "I have always supported the central bank reducing its stake to 25 percent.

"I don't think that is a danger. I don't think that Sberbank suffers from that in some way ... but for the next two years one can forget about it."

Sberbank is one of several large Russian state banks under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier this week it reported record quarterly profit for the first quarter. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.