Russia's Sberbank CIB says signs $340 mln loan agreement with Sovcomflot

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sberbank CIB, the corporate and investment banking arm of Russia’s top lender Sberbank , said on Tuesday it had signed a 14-year, $340 million loan agreement with shipping firm Sovcomflot Group.

Sberbank CIB said the loan was to finance the construction of infrastructure for marine transportation of crude oil from the Novoportovskoye field operated by Gazprom Neft on the Yamal Peninsula.

Full-scale operations will be launched on the field in 2016, Sberbank CIB said in a statement. The deal is being carried out with the participation of Sberbank Europe AG, a subsidiary of Sberbank. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)