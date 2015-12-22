FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sberbank CIB says signs $340 mln loan agreement with Sovcomflot
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 9:48 AM / in 2 years

Russia's Sberbank CIB says signs $340 mln loan agreement with Sovcomflot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sberbank CIB, the corporate and investment banking arm of Russia’s top lender Sberbank , said on Tuesday it had signed a 14-year, $340 million loan agreement with shipping firm Sovcomflot Group.

Sberbank CIB said the loan was to finance the construction of infrastructure for marine transportation of crude oil from the Novoportovskoye field operated by Gazprom Neft on the Yamal Peninsula.

Full-scale operations will be launched on the field in 2016, Sberbank CIB said in a statement. The deal is being carried out with the participation of Sberbank Europe AG, a subsidiary of Sberbank. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.