Sberbank looking to sell Slovak, Hungarian units -newspaper
February 23, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Sberbank looking to sell Slovak, Hungarian units -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank is preparing to sell its Slovak and Hungarian operations, Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Three groups were interested in the Slovak unit: Czech-Slovak investment group Penta, Italy’s UniCredit and Hungarian bank OTP. The Russian bank’s Czech operations are not for sale, the newspaper said.

“Sberbank in the Czech Republic is not for sale, but a deal is already being prepared in Hungary and Slovakia,” Lidove Noviny cited one unnamed investor as saying. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

