Sberbank to inject up to 300 mln eur into VBI

VIENNA, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank will provide up to 300 million euros ($394 million) in fresh equity for its VBI eastern European arm this year to finance expansion, VBI Chief Executive Friedhelm Boschert said on Tuesday.

He also told reporters VBI made a group profit in the first quarter after making losses last year.

Sberbank paid 505 million euros in February to buy VBI from Austrian lender Volksbanken AG and boost its presence in emerging Europe. VBI is among the top 10 banks by assets in Bosnia, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.