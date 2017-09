VIENNA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sberbank Europe has named Axel Hummel its new chief executive, replacing Mark Arnold who left for “personal reasons”, the Austria-based arm of the Russian lender said on Friday.

Hummel, a German whose latest post was head of the bank’s Hungary business, takes on the new job immediately pending approval from supervisory authorities, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)