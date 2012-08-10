FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SBI sees turnaround in mid-corporates, small-sector loans
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 10, 2012 / 9:59 AM / in 5 years

India's SBI sees turnaround in mid-corporates, small-sector loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, expects at least 30 billion rupees ($542 million) of bad loans from mid-corporates and small and medium enterprises to become “standard” in the next two quarters, its chairman said.

The bank also expects the farm sector’s non-performing loans to improve in the September quarter on the back of regular payments and recoveries, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Friday.

The state-owned lender posted a surge in net profit for the second straight quarter on strong loans growth, beating market expectations, but a rise in bad loans pulled its shares down.

SBI’s net profit more than doubled to 37.52 billion rupees from a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 36.17 billion rupees. ($1 = 55.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.