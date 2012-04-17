Japan's SBI to buy shares in China's Haitong Securities

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s SBI Holding Inc said on Tuesday it would buy $30 million of shares in Haitong Securities Co, China’s No.2 brokerage by assets.

Haitong launched on Tuesday an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong share offering, tapping equity markets to fund overseas takeovers and growth of its margin finance, hedge fund and private equity businesses.

The Japanese venture capital firm said it was looking to develop its business in China and other Asian countries.