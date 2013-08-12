FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Bank of India Q1 net profit falls, shares drop
August 12, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

State Bank of India Q1 net profit falls, shares drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) , the country’s largest lender, posted a second consecutive drop in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, on worsening asset quality, higher operating expenses and muted growth in interest income.

The state-run bank posted on Monday a 13.6 percent drop in net profit to 32.41 billion rupees ($532.49 million) in the fiscal first quarter that ended in June compared with 37.52 billion rupees a year ago.

Net interest income rose 3.5 percent to 115.12 billion rupees.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 36.2 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The bank’s shares fell more than 5 percent after the earnings were announced.

$1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
