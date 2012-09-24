FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SBI execs to meet Kingfisher Airlines founders within days
September 24, 2012

SBI execs to meet Kingfisher Airlines founders within days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) officials will meet the founders of Kingfisher Airlines in the next couple of days, S. Vishvanathan, the bank’s deputy managing director said, after India allowed foreign airlines to take stakes in local carriers.

“(Vijay) Mallya is keen to keep control of Kingfisher... So the sense we have from him is that he is willing to do everything possible, including big sacrifices,” SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said, adding that the bank had no specific details on a reported sale of a stake in United Spirits .

India’s decision this month to allow foreign carriers to invest in local airlines was welcomed by Kingfisher, which is saddled with a debt of $1.4 billion.

