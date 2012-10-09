FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's SBI sees early signs of loan growth revival-exec
October 9, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

India's SBI sees early signs of loan growth revival-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The State Bank of India is seeing early signs of a revival in loan growth, A. Krishna Kumar, Managing Director, national banking group, said on Tuesday, adding that there was limited scope for further reduction in the bank’s interest rates.

SBI, India’s largest lender, cut its base rate, the minimum interest rate at which it lends, by 25 basis points to 9.75 percent last month, after India’s central bank cut the cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent. . (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

