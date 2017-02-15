FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Indian cabinet approves State Bank's planned merger with subsidiaries
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 6 months ago

Indian cabinet approves State Bank's planned merger with subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's federal cabinet has approved top lender State Bank of India's (SBI) planned merger with its five subsidiary banks, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

SBI is merging with State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur , State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore , State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore .

SBI has said the merger will help the country's largest lender by assets increase its scale and cut expenses through synergies.

New Delhi expects the move to result in savings of more than 10 billion rupees ($149 million) in the first year of the merger.

Policymakers want to recapitalise and consolidate India's state-run banks so they can extend fresh credit and help drive an investment-led recovery in Asia's third-largest economy.

India's 27 public sector banks account for 70 percent of its banking sector assets, as well as the lion's share of the country's $120 billion in troubled loans.

$1 = 66.9350 Indian rupees Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.