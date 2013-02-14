India's SBI sees March qtr loan restructuring pipeline at $688 mln

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) , the country’s biggest lender, has a loan restructuring pipeline of 37 billion rupees ($688 million) for the quarter ending March 31, its chairman, Pratip Chaudhri, told reporters on Thursday.

SBI, earlier on Thursday, posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, its smallest increase in six quarters, as higher provisions for bad loans and slower loan demand in a sluggish economy hurt growth. |($1 = 53.7850 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)