FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Bank of India to restructure up to $1 bln debt in 3-4 months
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

State Bank of India to restructure up to $1 bln debt in 3-4 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOLKATA, May 23 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India, the country’s largest lender, expects to restructure 50 billion to 60 billion rupees ($0.9-$1.08 billion) of debt in the next three to four months, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri told reporters on Thursday.

It restructured 80.9 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) in loans in the January-March quarter. The bank’s total restructured book now stands at 431 billion rupees.

Earlier, SBI posted its first quarterly net profit drop in two years, missing market estimates after being dragged down by lower interest income and higher provisions for loan losses. ($1 = 55.5612 rupees) (Reporting by Sujoy Dhar; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.