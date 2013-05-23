UPDATE 1-State Bank of India Q4 profit falls, shares drop

* SBI Q4 net 32.99 bln rupees vs 40.5 bln year-ago

* Non-performing loans at 4.75 pct vs 4.44 pct year-ago

* Shares fall almost 7 pct after Q4 earnings (Adds details throughout)

May 23 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, posted its first quarterly net profit drop in two years, missing market estimates after being dragged down by lower interest income and higher provisions for loan losses.

The state-run bank posted net profit of 32.99 billion rupees ($593.76 million) in the January-March quarter, compared with 40.50 billion rupees in the same period a year ago. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, fell 4.4 percent to 110.8 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, had expected net profit of 37.9 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in SBI fell as much as 6.89 percent in Mumbai trading, its biggest one-day drop since February 2012. As of 0744 GMT, the stock was down 6.5 percent at 2,206.3 rupees, compared with a 1.77 percent fall in the benchmark BSE index .

Asset quality at the bank worsened over the past year. Non-performing loans as a proportion of total assets rose to 4.75 percent, the highest among Indian banks, from 4.4 percent at the end of March last year. It stood at 5.3 percent at end-December.

Most Indian state banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Bank of India Ltd have this month posted drops in quarterly profits, while private sector rivals ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd continued to post higher profit growth on stable asset quality.

Overall, bad loans have risen to a record in India as the country’s worst economic slowdown in a decade clouds the outlook for banks including SBI, which accounts for a quarter of all loans and deposits in the country.

Government-controlled SBI, exposed to many of India’s biggest, most troubled borrowers including Suzlon Energy Ltd and Kingfisher Airlines Ltd has said it would ease payment terms on loans of 37 billion rupees in the March quarter. Details were not immediately available.

In the year to March 2013, Indian banks sought to restructure a record $16.6 billion loans through the Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) Cell, an RBI-approved consortium of lenders - an increase of 38 percent on the year before. ($1 = 55.5612 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)