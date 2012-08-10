FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-SBI Q1 net surges, shares fall on bad loans
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 10, 2012 / 7:34 AM / in 5 years

RPT-SBI Q1 net surges, shares fall on bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, beat street expectations as its net profit surged for the second consecutive quarter on strong loan growth, but a rise in bad loans pulled down its shares.

SBI’s net profit more than doubled to 37.52 billion rupees ($678.17 million) from 15.84 billion a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 36.17 billion rupees.

Its non-performing loans rose to nearly 5 percent at end-June compared with 3.5 percent a year earlier but provisions, or the funds set aside for bad loans and contingencies, were down 41 percent to 25.6 billion rupees. ($1 = 55.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.