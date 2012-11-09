FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Bank of India Q2 net profit rises 30 pct, bad loans increase
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

State Bank of India Q2 net profit rises 30 pct, bad loans increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s biggest lender, posted a 30 percent gain in quarterly net profit, the smallest increase this year, as higher provisioning for bad loans constrained earnings growth.

Net profit rose to 36.58 billion rupees ($671.13 million) for the quarter ended September from 28.1 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said on Friday.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 35.69 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-performing loans increased to 5.15 percent of total assets at end-September, compared with 4.19 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 54.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.