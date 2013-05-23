FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SBI chairman says challenge in mid and small companies continue
May 23, 2013

SBI chairman says challenge in mid and small companies continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOLKATA, May 23 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India Chairman said on Thursday it continued to face challenges in the mid and small-sized companies segment.

The lender is reeling under bad debt of 4.75 percent, the highest among Indian banks, and restructured nearly $1.5 billion loans in January-March quarter.

Earlier, SBI posted its first quarterly net profit drop in two years, missing market estimates after being dragged down by lower interest income and higher provisions for loan losses. (Reporting by Sujoy Dhar; Editing by Anand Basu)

