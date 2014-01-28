FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Bank of India launches up to $1.5 bln share sale-sources
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

State Bank of India launches up to $1.5 bln share sale-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, on Tuesday launched a share sale to raise up to $1.5 billion that will be used to boost its domestic and overseas banking operations, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bank is selling shares to institutional investors in the price band of 1,565 rupees to 1,596 rupees a share, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

State Bank of India shares ended 0.1 percent up on Tuesday at 1,596.30 rupees. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.