FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Bank of India raises $1.28 bln via share sale
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

State Bank of India raises $1.28 bln via share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - State Bank of India Ltd, the country’s largest lender, said it has raised 80.32 billion rupees ($1.28 billion) through a sale of shares to institutional investors to boost its capital requirements.

The proceeds from the share sale will increase the overall capital adequacy ratio of the state-run bank to 12.81 percent and tier one capital adequacy ratio to over 9.67 percent, SBI said in a statement late on Thursday.

SBI launched the share offering on Tuesday in the indicative price band of 1,565-1,596 rupees a share to raise as much as $1.5 billion. The bank sold 51.3 million shares in the offering at the lower end of the range.

$1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.