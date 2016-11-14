FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Mauritian lender SBM reports surge in 9-month pretax profit
November 14, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 9 months ago

Mauritian lender SBM reports surge in 9-month pretax profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - State Bank of Mauritius Holdings reported a 65 percent increase in pretax profit for the first nine months of its fiscal year, helped by higher net interest and non-interest income.

The Indian Ocean island's second-largest lender said pretax profit in the period to end-September rose to 2.592 billion rupees ($72.50 million) from 1.574 billion rupees a year earlier.

The lender said this performance was mainly due to an increase in both net interest and non-interest income of 165 million rupees and 274 million rupees, respectively.

Earnings per share rose to 7.73 rupees from 4.39 rupees.

"Credit growth to the private sector has been weak and interest rates remain low amidst continuing high liquidity in the economy. But with the implementation of projects and measures announced in the recent Budget, the economy is expected to grow at a higher rate," it said in a statement. ($1 = 35.7500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Heavens)

