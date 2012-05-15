FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Bank of Mauritius 9-month profit up 25 pct
May 15, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

State Bank of Mauritius 9-month profit up 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 15 (Reuters) - State Bank of Mauritius‘s(SBM) nine-month pretax profits rose 25 percent to 2.44 billion rupees ($83 million), driven mainly by higher net interest income.

SBM, the Indian Ocean island’s second-largest bank by assets, said non-interest income rose to 1.5 billion rupees from 1.3 billion a year ago, while net interest income rose to 2.32 billion rupees from 1.89 billion for the nine months ended March 31.

Earnings per share rose to 7.60 rupees from 6.21 rupees.

The results were released after the close of the day’s trading. SBM’s share price shed 0.6 percent to 80.50 rupees.

SBM, which has about a 25 percent share of total banking sector assets in the island, is involved in retail and corporate banking, currency and securities trading, e-Business, leasing and asset management.

It said it aimed to diversify into other products and markets. ($1 = 29.3500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean-Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Will Waterman)

