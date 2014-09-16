BRIEF-SBM Offshore signs $400 mln production agreement with Noble Energy

Sept 16 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV :

* Signs production handling agreement with Noble Energy to produce Big Bend and Dantzler fields to Thunder Hawk DeepDraft

* Production fees associated with produced volumes estimated to lead up to projected revenue of $400 million delivered over ten year primary contract period

* First oil from Big Bend and Dantzler expected in late 2015 and Q1 2016 respectively