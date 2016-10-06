FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil prosecutors uphold rejection of SBM leniency deal
October 6, 2016

Brazil prosecutors uphold rejection of SBM leniency deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Dutch oil-ship lessor SBM Offshore NV said on Thursday that Brazilian prosecutors have confirmed their Sept. 1 decision to reject a $328.2 million leniency deal to avoid prosecution for corruption related to contracts with state-led oil company Petrobras.

The Brazilian Fifth Chamber for Coordination and Review and Anti-corruption has now referred the matter to the Higher Council of the public prosecutors office for further consideration.

Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by David Goodman

