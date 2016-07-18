FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SBM shares leap as investors cheer Brazil corruption settlement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 18, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

SBM shares leap as investors cheer Brazil corruption settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Dutch offshore engineer SBM Offshore opened up more than 10 percent on Monday on news that the company had reached a deal with Brazilian authorities in a long-running corruption probe.

Brazil's federal prosecutors and state-controlled oil company Petrobras said they signed a leniency deal on Friday with SBM Offshore in the country's widest-ever corruption probe.

In exchange for paying Petrobras $328.2 million, SBM will be immune from further lawsuits in the case.

SBM shares were up 12.7 percent at 11.52 euros at 0728 GMT. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.