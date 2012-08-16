UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore says has taken sufficient charges on Yme

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore, the Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer, said on Thursday it has taken sufficient charges related to its troubled Yme project and reiterated its full-year guidance.

SBM Offshore’s results and share price have been under pressure from long-standing conflicts with Canadian group Encana , which is working on the Deep Panuke gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia, and Talisman Energy, which is developing the Yme oilfield, offshore Norway.

Technical problems at Yme resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in charges in 2011.

SBM Offshore said on Thursday the timing of the project’s completion was still uncertain, but it believed it had taken sufficient charges.

“Although this has yet to be agreed with the client and actual net costs to the company might differ significantly from assumed net costs,” it said.

The Dutch group posted first-half net profit of $158 million on Thursday, within the range of analysts’ forecasts, on sales of $1.7 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of $170 million on sales of $1.8 billion.

In its outlook, SBM Offshore said it remained “confident in our prospects for the remainder of 2012” and maintained its guidance for 2012 of sales of roughly $4 billion.